Mama June asks her fans to pray for her daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell amid her battle with terminal cancer: ‘God holds all the cards’

Mom June Shannon is asking for prayers.

The reality star, who vowed to turn a new leaf when she turns 44 in August, took to social media on Friday to invoke the powers of heaven.

“We are all asking for prayers for our family as we go through this process,” the Here Comes Honey Boo-Boo alum told her 758,000 Instagram followers.

“We really appreciate you all for all your thoughts and prayers and we will update you whenever we can,” he said, adding, “just know that all your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated during this time,” he said. he explained, adding the hashtags, ‘#mamajune #cancersucks #family #prayers.’

The anxious mother didn’t mention any names, but her followers immediately knew she was referring to her daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell, 29, who is battling stage four cancer.

‘Anna sends you many, many many prayers. God bless you darling. ,” wrote one concerned fan.

‘Lord please hold Anna in your hands and help her and her family at this time when they need you,’ was the prayer of another.

One follower identified with June’s struggle. “From a mother of a cancer warrior… angel… my sincere thoughts and prayers to all of you.”

June’s 23-year-old daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird reposted and added, ‘Say a prayer for our family.’

Anna was diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer in January after complaining of stomach pain. Tests showed the disease had traveled to the liver, kidneys and lungs.

The Mayo Clinic reports that adrenal carcinoma is a rare cancer that affects the adrenal glands in the kidneys. The adrenal glands produce hormones that send instructions to virtually every organ and tissue in the body.

The mother of two girls, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, eight, had been receiving chemotherapy to fight cancer.

Anna has tried to keep her fans updated on her progress on TikTok.

In his latest post, made on November 10, he revealed that he is “going through something called autoimmune therapy.”

“It’s a hassle, but everything’s going great,” he said at the time.

Immunotherapy, according to the National Cancer Institute, ‘is a type of cancer treatment that helps the body fight cancer.

The immune system helps the body fight infections and other diseases.

Immunotherapy is a type of biological therapy that uses substances made from living organisms to treat cancer.’

Anna, 29, was diagnosed with stage four adrenal carcinoma earlier this year.

In her latest TikTok video, Anna revealed that she was receiving immunotherapy to help her immune system fight the disease.

Anna is the mother of two daughters, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, eight, whom she shares with her ex-husband Michael Cardwell. In her most recent video, June said that she will stay away from social media while her family spends this time as a family and enjoys moments and creates memories.

Unfortunately, it seems the treatment didn’t work as well as the family hoped.

A few hours after posting her prayer request, June made a video. In a TikTok post shared on social media platforms following the prayer request, June said: “I just want you to know that as things have changed our lives in the last few weeks that they are totally out of our control.

“God holds all the cards, but Anna is still with us,” he explained. ‘We are going through this transition (and) we are still asking for continued prayers for Anna, continued prayers for the family. We see all of her messages, even if we don’t respond to all of them.’

June concluded the video by revealing that she and her family are “spending this time” enjoying moments and making memories “together.”