    Shohei Ohtani Signs Historic Mega-Contract With Los Angeles Dodgers

    Dec 9, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Shohei Ohtani Signs Historic Mega-Contract With Los Angeles Dodgers

    Kiyoshi Mio/USA Today Sports

    The Shohei Ohtani sweepstake is over. The MLB’s two-way superstar is taking his talents a few miles north to Dodger Stadium.

    The iconic Japanese slugger and pitching ace on Saturdy confirmed he will join the Los Angeles Dodgers. ESPN’s Jeff Passan confirmed that Ohtani had inked a historic $700-million deal for 10 years with the Dodgers, making him the second-ever half-billion dollar pro athlete after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and by far the highest-paid MLB player in history.

    “To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision,” Ohtani wrote on his personal Instagram account Saturday while announcing the deal. “I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

