There’s a big problem men have with their marriages, writes JANA HOCKING, and they think it gives them the green light to cheat on their wives.

Women, I don’t want to alarm you.

But it seems that the married men among us have a serious problem that they urgently want to address. Yes, I would almost go so far as to call it a national protest.

How can I know? Well, they confess it to me every week during the Saucy Secrets confessional that I host on Instagram. The same dilemma appears again and again by a wide variety of men, all with the same problem.

Now get ready…it seems like everyone is very frustrated because their partners don’t like giving blowjobs.

Yes it’s true. There are a LOT of marriages stuck in a blowjob-free zone these days. Most men who confess to me on this topic go so far as to look for blowjobs elsewhere (or at least consider it) and justify it with a simple: “Well, if she doesn’t want to give me one, I will.” I’ll find someone else who’s happy to do it.

Uh, unless you’re in an open marriage, I don’t think that’s how these things work.

The confessions include:

1. ‘My wife doesn’t give blowjobs. An ex (also married) recently got in touch and we’ve been sending messages reminiscing about how good the sex was. She has offered to give me one last blowjob without conditions. I’m exhausted, what to do?’

2. ‘My wife hates giving blowjobs, so I go to a brothel about once a month to release tension. Worth every penny.’

3. ‘I’ve been with my partner for over 10 years, I can count on one hand the number of blowjobs I’ve had. She hates giving them to them, I’m ‘eh’ at them, but she’d still be nice sometimes.’

I have thoughts about this, oh so many thoughts.

As someone who really enjoys doing the “act”, I’m a little stumped by the problem. I mean, sometimes I can’t even get warm without some reciprocal oral action. There is something very sexy about doing this particular “job” for someone else knowing that they will get extremely turned on. It makes me horny just thinking about it.

So imagine being in a marriage, which you would hope would be for life, knowing that you may never enjoy the beloved BJ again.

Here’s a tip: lubricate our minds and we may lubricate ourselves elsewhere. Women need more than a pat on the butt and a ‘do you want to?’ to get in the mood

Friends, in the beautiful words of Taylor Swift, maybe you should come to the conclusion… ‘It’s me. I am the problem, it is me.

It sure looks bleak. But, friends, I’m afraid you’re looking at this all wrong.

I suggest you ask yourself why she doesn’t like to provide you with such a pleasurable act. Maybe she could have something to do with you? Are you doing things that deserve a little extra love?

Is the grass cut? Have you helped around the house? Have you taken the kids off your back to take a much-needed break recently? Or are you just growling at him as a form of foreplay? It happens much more often than we women would like to admit.

Here’s a tip: lubricate our minds and we may lubricate ourselves elsewhere. Women need more than a pat on the butt and a ‘do you want to?’ to get in the mood.

A friend of mine recently confessed that her husband had gotten carried away. She said that while she regularly attends Pilates classes and trims “the bush” to stay fit, healthy and fresh, he has chosen to go in the other direction. She complained that once they got married, he got fat and stopped trying hard.

Whereas before he ripped off her clothes, now he wonders if she took a shower before going to bed. He’s a trad and the idea of ​​watching him stomp around in the sun all day and then come home expecting action while still wearing the remains of the day, including his sweaty nether regions, is a little gross.

Another friend complained that her husband’s constant farting and lack of personal hygiene really put her off the idea of ​​going south. She said it physically made her nauseous.

In fact, a recent study by British retailer Currys revealed that one in five men admitted to wearing the same dirty underwear for a week, while all the women in the study said they changed their underwear daily. Are these the same men who cry and complain about the lack of action down there? You have to ask yourself…

I think it’s interesting that so many men have said they’re going to get their beloved blowjobs elsewhere when they could get them at home just by making some simple adjustments to their lifestyles.

So, friends, in the beautiful words of Taylor Swift, maybe you should come to the conclusion… ‘It’s me. I’m the problem, it’s me.’

Grab a vacuum cleaner, clean the house well, go to the gym, buy some good cologne, shower before bed and you might just find yourself in a better position. A sexual one.

Just a thought…