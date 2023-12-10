Trump Turns on MAGA Sycophant Blake Masters

Mario Tama

Arizona House candidate Blake Masters for years served as a loyal foot soldier to former president Donald Trump, echoing his rampant election denialism and running one of the most Trump-aligned Senate races in recent memory.

This week Trump gave him the boot, endorsing Masters’ opponent Abe Hamadeh in the Republican House primary and promising prospective MAGA voters that Hamadeh “will never let you down.”

The endorsement served as a massive blow to Masters, who had benefited from the full might of Trump’s backing during his narrowly unsuccessful Senate bid in 2022. Now he faces an uphill battle to be competitive in a primary contest for a House seat.

