OpenAI to Investigate Users’ Claims That ChatGPT Is Getting ‘Lazier’

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

ChatGPT users in recent weeks have increasingly reported a bizarre phenomenon: the artificial intelligence program is taking extra prodding to fully exercise user commands. Effectively, the A.I. has been getting lazier—and its creators know it.

OpenAI, the company behind the flagship A.I. program, said it would investigate reports about the program’s increased sluggishness but that it hadn’t been updated in nearly a month.

“We’ve heard all your feedback about GPT4 getting lazier,” OpenAI said via the ChatGPT twitter account. “We haven’t updated the model since Nov. 11th, and this certainly isn’t intentional. Model behavior can be unpredictable, and we’re looking into fixing it.”

