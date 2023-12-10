UPenn president Liz Magill RESIGNS after disastrous anti-Semitism hearing where she refused to condemn campus protests calling for Jewish genocide

Liz Magill resigned as president on Saturday.

UPenn President Liz Magill has resigned from her position amid fierce criticism over her mishandling of growing anti-Semitism on campus.

The resignation comes just days after a disastrous congressional hearing where she was summoned to try to explain her lack of brilliance.

In a statement, Magill said: ‘It has been my privilege to serve as president of this remarkable institution.

“It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions.”

His resignation was confirmed in an email to the UPenn community by Scott L. Bok, president of the school’s board of trustees.

‘I am writing to share that President Liz Magill has voluntarily submitted her resignation as president of the University of Pennsylvania. “She will remain a tenured member of the Penn Carey Law faculty,” she stated.

‘On behalf of the entire Penn community, I want to thank President Magill for her service to the University as president and wish her well.

‘We will be in touch in the coming days to share plans for Penn’s interim leadership. President Magill has agreed to remain in office until he appoints an interim president.