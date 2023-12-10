NJ Man Who Went Viral for Racist Rant Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

NEW JERSEY (BCPO) – Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced that a Mount Laurel man was sentenced today in Superior Court to eight years in New Jersey State Prison for harassing and using racial slurs against several of his neighbors.

Edward C. Mathews, 47, formerly of Grammercy Way, pled guilty in October to four counts of Bias Intimidation (Fourth Degree), as well as Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute (Second Degree).

The charges to which Mathews pled involved the mistreatment of five former neighbors. The drug offense was filed after numerous psilocin mushrooms, which are known for their hallucinogenic effect, were discovered during a search of his home.

“Our office is committed to combatting bias crimes and sending a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated in our community,” Prosecutor Bradshaw said. “Nobody should have to endure what these victims experienced.”

The investigation began July 2, 2021, after a resident came to the Mount Laurel Police Department to file a harassment complaint against Mathews. A short time later on the same date, a Mount Laurel police officer responded to a Coventry Way residence for a report of a male needing to be removed from the area. Upon arrival, the officer found Mathews using racial slurs while engaged in a verbal altercation with four residents.

The investigation revealed a pattern of abuse from Mathews against his neighbors that included leaving a threatening note on one of their vehicles.

