WATCH: Video Shows Wild Gunfight Between Teenager and Houston Cops on Freeway

Houston, Texas (HPD / News Release) — On Saturday, November 11, 2023, Westside Patrol Division officers identified a stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The 19-year-old suspect then fled from officers at a high rate of speed until he struck multiple vehicles, rendering the stolen vehicle inoperable in the main lanes at 5201 Southwest Freeway (South Interstate U.S. Highway 59). Officer Gibson gave verbal commands to the suspect, who was still inside the stolen vehicle, when the suspect began discharging a firearm at Officer Gibson. Officer Gibson was struck and a citizen and another officer pulled him to a position of cover.

The rescuing officer provided medical aid. As more HPD patrol vehicles arrived, the suspect exited the stolen vehicle and attempted to enter another vehicle. Other uniformed officers attempted to give the suspect verbal commands to drop his weapon, but the suspect did not comply. As the suspect exited the second vehicle, officers discharged their weapons at the suspect. The suspect then ran to another vehicle but appeared to be injured and fell to the ground. The suspect disregarded all verbal commands from the officers and reloaded another magazine into his firearm.

Officers discharged their weapons at him, striking him more than one time. When safe, officers approached the suspect and safely detained him before giving him medical aid. The suspect was transported by the Houston Fire Department paramedics to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The wounded officer, Officer J. Gibson, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center in stable condition where he remains hospitalized. He did not discharge his duty weapon.

