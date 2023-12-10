Texas mass shooting victim’s husband reveals how she bravely THREW their baby out of harm’s way as gunman hunted her down during day-long rampage that left six people dead

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The husband of a Texas mass shooting victim revealed that his wife bravely threw their baby out of harm’s way while a gunman chased her.

Sabrina Rahman, 24, was one of six people killed during a daylong attack in San Antonio and Austin on Tuesday.

Shane James, 34, was booked into the Travis County Jail early Wednesday for the incident on charges of capital murder, as well as three other unspecified out-of-jurisdiction crimes.

Rahman’s husband, Ishraq Islam, spoke for the first time about her murder during an interview with local television. kiii and praised her for being a ‘hero’.

“He threw my baby, he threw the stroller to the side, towards the house,” she said. ‘She saved his life. The gunman shot him and fled.

Rahman was shot to death a day after moving to a new neighborhood with her husband and 18-month-old son Ibrahim.

He saw shopkeeper Emmanuel Pop Ba being shot in front of his house and ran away screaming.

‘She screamed. She went the opposite way. The gunman followed her and approached her,” Islam said.

‘They hit her on the head and she collapsed. She’s a hero. She saved my son.’

Her family was devastated after her death, but they are determined to stay strong for their baby.

“We are divided into a million pieces,” Islam said. ‘Let’s show her how heroic her mother was and [how] She put her life, she put everything on the line to save him. And we will make sure she has an amazing life.”

Rahman and her husband moved to Austin with their son from Vancouver, British Columbia, last year.

“We built two houses here and were ready to start our new life in a good neighborhood,” he added.

‘It’s only been a year and we came here to start again. And then this happens.’

Islam said sparks flew when he met his wife, saying, “She’s the one.” There is no one else who can replace her.

‘Shortly after we got married, two months later, my little brother passed away and she is a blessing.

‘She was there for the whole family. She is like an angel sent at the perfect time.’

Rahman’s funeral was held at the Islamic Center of Greater Austin at Masjid Khaedjah on Friday afternoon.

A fundraising page has been set up for his family at GoFundMe and has so far raised $9,500 of a goal of $18,000.

Suspect James is also suspected of shooting two police officers, including one who was shot in the leg outside a high school in Austin.

He was seen Wednesday afternoon in a new mugshot, with a red scratch on his left cheek and a splatter of blood on his forehead and hairline.

News 4 San Antonio reported that James was released on bail by the Texas Organizing Project early last year on three counts of assault. The project is a police reform group that helped get Bexar Co.’s district attorney and sheriff elected.

The first reported incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday at a high school in the Texas capital, where James allegedly shot an Austin Independent School District police officer.

Shortly afterward, authorities believe he shot and killed a man and woman at a home in the southern part of the city. At five in the afternoon, a cyclist was shot, also in the southern part of the city.

That shooting was also related to James. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two hours later, a second Austin police officer was injured by the suspect when someone called 911 to report a burglary at a home in the southwest part of the city.

This sparked a high-speed chase that resulted in James’ arrest. When officers returned to that house, they found two more people dead inside.

On Tuesday night, officials announced that the same suspect was involved in the “gruesome” murder of a couple in their 50s whose bodies were found stuffed into a small room in San Antonio, about 80 miles from Austin.

The gunman first caught officers’ attention when he shot a school resource officer in the leg near the Northeast Early College High School football field just before noon. This caused a school lockdown that lasted four hours.

Less than an hour later, the gunman went to a home in South Austin and shot a handyman who was sitting in a car. The suspect shot out the window.

After the shooting broke out, a woman came out and was then chased down the street by the gunman. He caught her and killed her, Fox Austin reports.

The suspect returned to the maintenance crew’s car, dumped her body on the pavement, and stole the vehicle.

The next incident occurred around 5 p.m. when a cyclist was injured by a gunshot. He was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers caught up with the gunman after receiving reports of a robbery on Austral Loop in the southwest part of Austin just before 7 p.m.

James was arrested in connection with a series of shootings that killed six people and injured two police officers.

The incident began shortly before 11 a.m. at Northeast Early College High School, where the suspect allegedly shot one of the Austin Independent School District officers.

Minutes later, he was in south Austin, where he is accused of shooting and killing two people on Shadywood Drive.

Neighbors claimed the people living there had moved in just days earlier, saying the man at the house had brought cookies and apologized for any disruption their construction had caused.

The gunman shot and wounded a second Austin police officer before fleeing. The officer’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A 12-year veteran of the office fired at the suspect but missed him. She has been placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

The suspect fled the scene, leaving police on a high-speed chase.

The chase ended after about 15 minutes when the suspect crashed his car at the intersection of State Highway 45 and FM 1826.

He was armed when police arrested him. Investigators discovered the suspect had a warrant for causing injury to a family member.

When the police returned to the house where the robbery had been reported, they found the bodies of two more people.

In San Antonio, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the couple who was found dead were “well known” in the community and said their home was “very well maintained.”

Salazar, who described the killings as “gruesome,” says officials believe the two were killed before the Austin shootings.

“No one deserves to die like they did,” the sheriff said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement regarding the shooting.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the Austin ISD police officer who was shot near Northeast Early College High School today,” Abbott said.

‘Our ISD police officers play a critical role in keeping students and teachers safe in Texas schools.

“The State of Texas is offering every available resource to local law enforcement partners who are working to ensure this dangerous criminal is captured and brought to justice.”