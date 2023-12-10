Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    ‘Lawyer Lori’ and the Latest Spinoff From the Murdaugh Case

    ‘Lawyer Lori’ and the Latest Spinoff From the Murdaugh Case

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Neil Gordon

    The sensational Alex Murdaugh murder case has spawned yet another legal battle. This time it’s between the journalist who co-authored a court clerk’s memoir and a foul-mouthed attorney who made a name for herself on TikTok.

    Neil Gordon, who wrote Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders with Colleton County Clerk Becky Hill, filed a confidential ethics complaint last week against Lori Murray, a South Carolina defense attorney known to her social media followers as “Lawyer Lori.”

    The complaint, which was reviewed by The Daily Beast, stems from an expletive-laden Dec. 1 TikTok that Murray posted to her 591,000 followers. In the video, which has over 250,000 views, Murray details the allegations contained in a confidential, anonymous state ethics commission complaint against Hill. Among the claims: Hill gave preferential treatment during the trial to Gordon’s wife, who connected her husband with the clerk to write the memoir published earlier this year.

