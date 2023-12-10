6 Dead as Tornado Barrels Through Tennessee

Andrew Nelles/USA Today Network via Reuters

At least six people died and several others were injured after a tornado swept through Tennessee on Saturday, local authorities reported.

Two adults and a child were killed in Clarksville, Montgomery County, authorities said, adding that 23 others had been treated at an area hospital. Three more were killed in Madison, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said.

The tornado left a path of destruction in its wake; photos show homes flattened and emergency services working through the wreckage. At least 21,000 homes were without power as of 5:31 pm local time, according to the Nashville Electric Service.

