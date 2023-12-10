Oscar-nominated star named ‘frontrunner to be new James Bond as film bosses eye TWO actors for next 007 franchise film’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Paul Mescal is reportedly in talks to play a young James Bond in the next film in the 007 franchise.

The film’s bosses are said to be hiring two actors to play the spy, one older and one younger.

And now rumors are swirling that Paul, 27, could be in the running to take on the lead role in the film, according to The sun on Sunday.

Irish star Paul, who rose to fame in 2020 with BBC Three romantic drama Normal People, said digital spy that year: ‘Would I play Bond? Yeah?

‘I don’t know. If it ever occurred to me, we would discuss it.

Paul Mescal is reported to be in talks to play a young James Bond in the next film in the 007 franchise (actor Paul pictured in March of this year)

MailOnline has contacted a representative for Paul for comment.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was named the hot favorite to become the next James Bond in October.

Ever since Daniel Craig abandoned the role of 007 after five films and made his Bond swan song in 2021’s No Time To Die, rumors have abounded about which stylish star will replace the icon.

A source revealed to MailOnline that British actor Aaron, 33, was very close to landing the role, and that Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, 53, would likely direct the next film in the franchise.

The source said: “Aaron Taylor-Johnson is currently the big favorite to take on the iconic role, he’s the first choice for Barbara Broccoli, he’s the one to beat.”

They added of Christopher: “He’s extremely interested in doing something very different with the franchise. If he can get his way with the producers, then he’ll be totally on board.”

It was previously reported that Christopher wanted to direct the next Bond film as a period piece set in the same source material, something director Quentin Tarantino had previously wanted to do with Casino Royale, but was rejected.

However, the source added: “Whether Nolan’s addition will affect Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s casting is currently a gray area as he is very particular who he works with.”

Since Daniel Craig abandoned the role of 007 after five films and made his Bond swan song in 2021’s No Time To Die, rumors have abounded about which stylish star will replace the icon (Daniel pictured in 2012’s Skyfall) .

Christopher is known for consistently using similar casts in his films, working with another rumored Bond, Tom Hardy, in three films, Inception, Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises.

He worked with Aaron on the 2020 film Tenet, in which the actor played the supporting character Ives.

Aaron has previously spoken about how he “wanted to be in Nolan’s presence” while lobbying for a role in Tenet.

speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, he said: “When there’s the opportunity to work with someone like Chris Nolan, you just hope to get your foot in the door.”

“He will always have his favorite actors, so you never know if something is going to turn out well or not.

‘John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki were already on board, weeks away from filming, and I was waiting in the wings and raising my hand, saying, “I’d really love to be in a room with Chris Nolan.” “And it was quite a process if I’m honest.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was recently named the hot favorite to become the next James Bond (Aaron pictured in August last year)

“I went through a couple of different castings before I was even able to get in the room to audition for him again.

‘So it wasn’t a done deal, but the best things are worth fighting for and taking a chance.

“So it wasn’t that easy, but luckily he gave me the role. And I didn’t care how big or small the role was.

“I just wanted to be in his presence in his next movie.”