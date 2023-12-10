Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    This Will Be the Final ‘Death Knell’ for Musk’s X

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and X

    Ed Zitron, CEO of media and public relations group EZPR, tells The New Abnormal’s Andy Levy that Elon Musk is driving the platform formally known as Twitter into the ground and is one step away from it going completely under.

    Now that many big advertisers have walked away over Musk’s antisemitic comments, he says the problem for X comes when those advertisers stop posting and sports pull away.

