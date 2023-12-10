John Whitmire Elected Mayor of Houston, Besting Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Democratic state Sen. John Whitmire was elected as Houston’s next mayor on Saturday, defeating Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) in a runoff, the Associated Press projected.

Whitmire has stood as a staple of Houston politics, serving as an elected official in the state for over five decades. Jackson Lee, the city’s long-term congresswoman, had faced an uphill battle in spending and the fallout over her alleged beratement of staffers.

In October, audio leaked of Jackson Lee appearing to call a staffer “fuckface,” “shitass,” and “Boo Boo.” The congresswoman later apologized for the incident.

