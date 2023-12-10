Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    John Whitmire Elected Mayor of Houston, Besting Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

    Democratic state Sen. John Whitmire was elected as Houston’s next mayor on Saturday, defeating Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) in a runoff, the Associated Press projected.

    Whitmire has stood as a staple of Houston politics, serving as an elected official in the state for over five decades. Jackson Lee, the city’s long-term congresswoman, had faced an uphill battle in spending and the fallout over her alleged beratement of staffers.

    In October, audio leaked of Jackson Lee appearing to call a staffer “fuckface,” “shitass,” and “Boo Boo.” The congresswoman later apologized for the incident.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

