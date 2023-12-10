New poll shows Trump BEATING Biden in 2024 – with cash-strapped voters feeling ‘hurt’ by president’s policies and concerned that the 81-year-old’s capacity to hold office is dwindling

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Donald Trump could beat Joe Biden in next year’s presidential race, a new poll suggests.

President Biden’s approval rating has fallen, leaving him within 4 points of former President Trump, according to a Wall Street Journal survey of 1,500 registered voters.

In a hypothetical vote between just the two candidates, Trump would receive 47 percent of the votes to Biden’s 43 percent.

Trump’s lead increases to 6 points, 37 percent to 31 percent, when five potential independent and third-party candidates are included.

The poll found widespread discontent with the president’s policies, including his economic agenda and concerns about his age.

61 percent of respondents viewed Biden’s overall image unfavorably, a record.

Similarly, about 37 percent approved of Biden’s job performance.

More than half of voters viewed ‘Bidenomy’, the president’s signature economic platform, unfavorably.

Two-thirds of voters rated the economy as bad or poor, and two-thirds say the economy has gotten worse over the past two years, during Biden’s term.

Economic anxiety is felt particularly acute among younger voters, an important pillar of the Democratic coalition.

Less than a third of voters under 35 say the economy is in good shape, for example, compared to 40 percent of those over 65.

This is despite indicators such as rising GDP growth, moderating inflation and low unemployment that indicate a strong economy.

Only 23 percent of voters say Biden’s policies have helped them personally, while 53 percent say they have been hurt by the president’s agenda.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Nantucket during the Thanksgiving holiday, shortly after Biden’s 81st birthday.

A general pessimism seems to hang over voters: 48 percent say they do not believe this generation will do better than the last.

It’s not all bad news for Biden, however, as respondents say they trust him more than Trump on abortion, an issue that has been shown to increase support for Democratic candidates.

The poll also found that those who are undecided about the presidential race lean Democratic on other survey questions, suggesting they could be persuaded to back Biden almost a year from now.

It comes after a New York Times poll conducted between late October and early November showed Trump beating Biden in five of the six states key to winning the 2024 election.

Biden turned 81 in November, amid doubts from experts and polls about whether he is still fit to lead.

The president has been the subject of repeated questions about his fitness for office less than a year before the 2024 election.

When asked in November to respond to concerns about his age, the White House deflected and tried to rattle off a list of his accomplishments.

‘Because of President Biden’s decades of experience in public service and his deep relationships with congressional leaders, he passed legislation that has helped create more than 14 million jobs, reduce prescription drug costs, invest in infrastructure and technology and lead to the strongest economy. recovery in the developed world,” said White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt.

President Joe Biden celebrated his 81st birthday by joining the emerging social media platform Threads and posting a photo of himself smiling next to a giant cake.

President Joe Biden, the oldest commander in chief in US history, turns 81 on Monday and his administration appears set to keep him in a ‘bubble wrap’ strategy to prevent him from falling into public again.

President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado in June. He fell while handing out diplomas to cadets

But some of his staff still believe he needs protection, and a new strategy has been put in place to prevent him from falling or getting lost on stage as he has done on multiple occasions.

Some described it as putting the president in bubble wrap until November 2024 to make sure he doesn’t trip or fall in public again, as he did at the Air Force Academy graduation in June.

However, other current and former administration officials vehemently disagreed and called on him to start the election campaign to “show his vigor” and “flaunt his age rather than ignore it.”

Veteran Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg is in the latter camp, saying Biden should acknowledge his age and experience even harder.

“He has been successful because of his age, not in spite of it,” Rosenberg said.

‘We’re all going to have to defend that case because it’s true. We cannot escape the issue of age.

“It’s going to be an important part of the conversation, but we would be making a political mistake if we don’t challenge it more aggressively.”

But John B. Judis, a longtime political strategist and author, suggested that Biden’s age has made him seem less presidential.

“He doesn’t look or talk the part,” Judis said. “He is not an imposing or charming presence on a presidential or presidential election stage.”

Judis praised many of Biden’s legislative achievements, including infrastructure and fighting climate change, but said his “public performance” has been poor.