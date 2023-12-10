They are all older! The stylish Christmas photo from Wales shows George almost as tall as his mother, Charlotte exuding confidence and Louis putting on his best self.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Royal fans gushed over the stylish photograph in Wales’ annual Christmas card and commented on how high the children are reaching.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their family photo online with the caption: ‘Our family Christmas card for 2023’, along with a Christmas tree emoji and a red love heart.

The black and white image chosen by the Prince and Princess of Wales shows the couple smiling alongside their children, Prince George, 10, Prince Louis, five, and Princess Charlotte, eight, who is sitting in a chair at the front of the group.

The three men and boys are dressed in matching plain shirts (George opted for a Ralph Lauren Polo model) and dark trousers, while Kate and Charlotte changed their trousers for jeans.

This sent fans into a frenzy, with many commenting on how the children of Wales are growing up, and Prince Louis is apparently on his best behavior for the photo shoot.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their annual Christmas card image, sending fans into a frenzy.

One enthusiast shared an image of the new monochrome photograph online alongside a snap of Prince Louis’ christening, taken in 2018, saying: “The children of Wales have grown up.”

The five-year-old royal is known for his mischievous behavior and stealing the show at events.

On Friday, he blew out Prince Charlotte’s candle during his mother’s annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey, leaving his eight-year-old sister in stitches.

However, it seems Louis was not up to his usual cheeky antics, as he was photographed standing, with his father’s hand guiding him on his shoulder.

I think it’s a firm hand with Prince Louis to prevent him from running away! I love that naughty boy,” said one royal supporter on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Firm lovers also discussed how tall Prince George looked in the professional photo, with some noting that he had almost grown as tall as Kate at just ten years old.

One wrote: ‘Prince George is so tall,’ to which another replied: ‘Yes! He’s already on his mother’s shoulders and he’s only ten years old.’

Another commented: ‘Prince George will be 6’5 inches or taller!’

A third wrote: “I love how George leans on his mother, almost protecting her, and how Charlotte is the independent one who says we have this.”

Many have said that the young princess looks like the spitting image of her great-grandmother, the late queen.

Others have predicted that she will be the next “star” of the family and commented that she “exudes confidence and class.”

William, Kate and their children were photographed in Windsor earlier this year by acclaimed photographer Josh Shinner.

Royal fans compared the photo of Wales to the black and white image Princess Diana took with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry in 1994, when they were 12 and 10 years old (pictured).

The King and Queen’s Christmas card is a much more formal affair, showing Charles and Camilla inside Buckingham Palace shortly after the coronation in May.

Royal fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on the new photo.

The image showed a smiling Prince William with his arm around Kate’s waist as she held Prince Louis in her arms, while young George and Charlotte stood next to her.

At the time, George was only five years old and half his mother’s height.

This year’s card, although less formal than that issued by the King, shows more restraint than some of the previously issued seasonal greetings.

Some fans compared it to the black and white pictures Princess Diana took with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, in 1994, when they were 12 and 10 years old.

One fan said: ‘Also remember this fantastic shoot with the Princess of Wales (Diana). It’s a different choice but I think it’s brilliant too.’

Another wrote: ‘What a great photo! “It reminds me of those black and white photographs of Princess Diana with William and Harry.”

Her image contrasts starkly with the card of King Charles and Queen Camilla, which is a formal snapshot of their coronation.

Showing the couple in the palace’s throne room after the ceremony in May, it was taken by photographer Hugo Burnand, who captured the couple standing side by side.

Charles wears the Imperial State Crown, while Camilla wears Queen Mary’s Crown; The King is also depicted wearing a coronation robe and the property robe.

Made from gold-embroidered purple silk velvet, the tunic was worn by King George VI in 1937.

The Queen wears her estate robe made by Ede and Ravenscroft and designed and hand-embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. She also wears her coronation dress designed by Bruce Oldfield.

It is the couple’s second Christmas card since Charles became king last year, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2002.