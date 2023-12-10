Watch: Rob Gronkowski brings the iconic ‘Gronk Spike’ back to Gillette Stadium

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Patriots

The former Patriots tight end returned to Foxborough for the Army-Navy game.

Rob Gronkowski was partying on the field in his return to Gillette Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Sophie Park/AP Images for USAA)

Rob Gronkowski hasn’t caught touchdown passes in the end zone at Gillette Stadium in a few years. On Saturday, however, he brought the ‘Gronk Spike’ back to Foxborough.

Gronkowski returned to his old stomping grounds and was on the field for the Army-Navy game. He was seen in the stands apparently supporting both teams at different points, as well as doing push-ups with the cadets. He even made a one-handed catch in the end zone before breaking out into his trademark celebration.

The former Patriots All-Pro tight end is associated with USAA, and his official X account posted a video of Gronkowski’s on-field antics.

The future Hall of Fame tight end still looks comfortable on Gillette Field, and New England fans surely miss his days in a Patriots uniform. Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with New England (and a fourth with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay) and dominated defenses for more than a decade.

Earlier in the week, Gronkowski was in Boston, once again with USAA. He helped the group give away two vehicles to deserving military families. USAA selected one Army family and one Navy family to receive the gifts.

Rob Gronkowski is at Faneuil Hall, recruited by USAA to give away two vehicles to two deserving Army and Navy military families ahead of Saturday’s 124th reunion between the military schools. pic.twitter.com/ZrAjZAu2iz —Karen Guregian (@kguregian) December 8, 2023

As for the rivalry game itself, Army emerged victorious after a goal-line stop in the final seconds of Saturday’s clash.

Gronkowski will also remain in the college football arena for a while longer. He is organizing the LA Bowl between UCLA and Boise State at SoFi Stadium on December 16.