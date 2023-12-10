3 people killed and 1 wounded in Atlanta shooting, police say

Atlanta Police Say Shooting Killed Three People, Injured One Victim

ATLANTA– A shooting in Atlanta killed three people and left one victim injured Saturday night, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to an address on Peachtree Road NE around 6:25 p.m., WANF-TV reported.

Police said three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital, WANF reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.