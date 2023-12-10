Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    3 people killed and 1 wounded in Atlanta shooting, police say

    Dec 10, 2023
    3 people killed and 1 wounded in Atlanta shooting, police say

    Atlanta Police Say Shooting Killed Three People, Injured One Victim

    December 9, 2023, 10:29 p.m.

    ATLANTA– A shooting in Atlanta killed three people and left one victim injured Saturday night, police say.

    The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to an address on Peachtree Road NE around 6:25 p.m., WANF-TV reported.

    Police said three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital, WANF reported.

    Additional details were not immediately available.

    3 people killed and 1 wounded in Atlanta shooting, police say

