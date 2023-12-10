Megan Gale reveals whether she will return to modeling after her surprise return to the David Jones catwalk, as she reflects on the “fickle” industry where you can “disappear” at any moment.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Megan Gale has revealed she is open to returning to modelling, almost 16 years after retiring from the industry.

speaking to Stellar In the magazine this week, the Australian supermodel, 48, said she thoroughly enjoyed her unique return to the catwalk for David Jones’ 185th anniversary in March.

‘Walking down that catwalk and having people happy to see me was like a homecoming. I would do it again? Never say never,’ she began.

‘I always loved catwalk modeling, I miss it, but I wouldn’t start showing off just for the sake of it. It has to make sense.’

Megan’s appearance on the David Jones runway came 22 years after she became an ambassador for his brand in 2001.

Megan Gale, 48 (pictured), has revealed she is keen to return to modelling, almost 16 years after retiring from the industry.

The Perth-born star also revealed she felt grateful to have worked in such a cut-throat industry for so long.

‘I wanted to work as much as I could, have children later and maybe semi-retire. “This industry is fickle and you don’t know when it’s going to disappear.”

She added that meeting her partner Shaun Hampson and having a family helped her stay grounded throughout her career.

Speaking to Stellar magazine this week, the Australian supermodel, 48, said she thoroughly enjoyed her unique return to the catwalk for David Jones’ 185th anniversary in March. (Pictured on the Stellar cover with her husband Sean Hampson and her children River and Rosie)

“(Sean) is down to earth and always keeps things very real. He makes me laugh a lot. We’re still having fun, all these years later.”

It comes after Megan previously told him Body and soul magazine now wears minimal makeup and doesn’t ‘put too much pressure on my body’ when she works out.

“Beauty doesn’t have to be so overwhelming; in my opinion, less is more,” she told the publication.

‘Walking down that catwalk and having people happy to see me was like a homecoming. I would do it again? Never say never,’ she began. ‘I always loved catwalk modeling, I miss it, but I wouldn’t start showing off just for the sake of it. It has to make sense

The supermodel opened and closed the David Jones Autumn/Winter collection show at its Melbourne flagship store in March.

Megan was the face of luxury department stores from 2001 to 2014.

Since stepping out of the spotlight, she has focused on her family life with partner Shaun Hampson.

Megan and Shaun, who live together in Melbourne, met in 2011 and got engaged in 2017 and share daughter Rosie and son River.