Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    News

    Inside the Secret Hell of Going to War With Scientology

    By

    Dec 10, 2023 , , ,
    Inside the Secret Hell of Going to War With Scientology

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    “It’s insane, it’s just insane,” Valerie Haney kept saying as she emerged from her first day undergoing the Church of Scientology’s ultra-secretive “religious arbitration” process.

    Dressed in a tight black minidress and thigh-high leather boots, which, with her long curly hair and spiky sharp fingernails, Haney presented a picture about as far as possible from the drab Sea Org uniforms she had been forced to wear for decades.

    Her two attorneys, Guy D’Andrea and Graham Berry, were ready with their notepads, and all eyes were on Haney, who was set up in front of a portable backdrop in a hotel room at the Commerce Casino, just a mile away from Scientology’s massive printing plant warehouse southeast of Los Angeles—where she had just spent the past several hours reliving the most traumatic events of her life.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Devin Haney defeats Regis Prograis by unanimous decision to win the WBC super lightweight world title and improve undefeated record to 31-0.

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    New US aid for Ukraine by year-end seems increasingly out of reach as GOP ties it to border security

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    New Tesla update lets you make your horn lock sound like a screaming goat — because that’s what the world needs now

    Dec 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Devin Haney defeats Regis Prograis by unanimous decision to win the WBC super lightweight world title and improve undefeated record to 31-0.

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    New US aid for Ukraine by year-end seems increasingly out of reach as GOP ties it to border security

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    New Tesla update lets you make your horn lock sound like a screaming goat — because that’s what the world needs now

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    Inside the Secret Hell of Going to War With Scientology

    Dec 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy