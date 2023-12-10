New Tesla update lets you make your horn lock sound like a screaming goat — because that’s what the world needs now

The Tesla dashboard

Tesla announced new updates to its vehicles via X this week.They include trip planning, better blind spot awareness, and additional cameras.One of the best-received is the ability to replace the sound of the lock horn with a screaming goat.

Between multiple scandals from CEO Elon Musk, finally delivering the elusive Cybertruck, and a Nordic labor crisis, it’s been a busy fall for Tesla.

The company is finishing out the year by announcing multiple holiday updates — including being able to update your horn lock sound to a screaming goat if you have outside speakers on your model.

That’s right: When you lock your car in a crowded parking lot, everyone else will be treated to a jarring goat shriek. Charming.

Other touted updates include a multi-stop trip planner, blind spot indicators, and live sentry cameras, according to an announcement on X.

Interestingly, the company will also now give its cars an automatic 911 feature triggered if the airbags go off — something that’s been a part of much less ritzy cars for as long as 23 years, according to University of Miami researchers.

The feature isn’t really new to Tesla, either, although its implementation will be.

Musk told a Model 3 owner in 2020 that an emergency call feature would be added to future vehicles, per Teslarati. Since then, the feature has been teased multiple times and consistently requested by users, especially on online forums.

Some online didn’t seem overly impressed with the announcement and suggested different vehicle changes.

“Usable auto wipers ?” commented one.

“No rear cross-traffic alert like my last Subaru had?” said another.

Other users, however, were looking forward to the changes, especially the horn lock.

“I’m definitely going to replace the horn lock sound of my hubby’s car with a massive fart as a joke!” said one thrilled user.

