New US aid for Ukraine by year-end seems increasingly out of reach as GOP ties it to border security

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

WASHINGTON– A deal to provide more U.S. assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year appears to be increasingly out of reach for President Joe Biden. The impasse is deepening in Congress despite dire warnings from the White House about the consequences of inaction as Republicans insist on combining aid with changes to US border and immigration policies.

After the Democratic president said last week that he was willing to “make significant compromises on the border,” Republicans quickly revived demands they had previously shelved, hardened their positions and attempted to shift negotiations to the right, according to one person. familiar with the topic. with the conversations that he was not authorized to discuss them publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The latest proposal, from top Republican negotiator Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., came during a meeting with a core group of senators before they left Washington Thursday afternoon. He could force the White House to consider ideas that many Democrats will seriously oppose, raising new obstacles to the difficult negotiations.

Biden faces the prospect that a cornerstone of his foreign policy — repelling Russian President Vladimir Putin from overtaking Ukraine — will crumble as U.S. support for war funding wanes, especially among Republicans. The White House says failing to approve more aid by the end of the year could have catastrophic consequences for Ukraine and its ability to fight.

To preserve U.S. support, the Biden administration has quietly engaged in Senate talks on border policy in recent weeks, providing assistance to the small group of senators trying to reach a deal and communicating what policy changes they would consider acceptable.

The president is trying to meet GOP demands to reduce the historic number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border while alleviating Democrats’ fears that legal immigration will be stifled by measures drastic.

As talks resumed last week, Democrats warned Republicans that time was running out to reach a deal. Congress is scheduled to leave Washington in mid-December for a vacation.

“Republicans must demonstrate that they are serious about wanting to compromise, not just basically throw away Donald Trump’s border policies,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday. ., before the Republicans made their counteroffer.

But the new Republican proposal clung to policy changes that had led Democrats to withdraw from negotiations, according to the person familiar with the talks. The GOP offer calls for ending the humanitarian parole program now in place for existing classes of migrants: Ukrainians, Afghans, Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Haitians. That idea had been practically discarded before.

Additionally, those groups of migrants would not be allowed to be paroled again if the terms of their stay expire before their cases are adjudicated in immigration proceedings.

Republican senators have proposed monitoring systems, such as ankle bracelets, for people, including children, who are detained at the border and awaiting parole. Republicans want to prohibit people from applying for asylum if they have transited through a different country where they could have sought asylum. Republican lawmakers also want to revive executive powers that would allow a president to close tickets for various reasons.

Additionally, after migrant encounters at the border recently reached historic highs, the GOP proposal would establish new guidelines that would require the border to essentially close if illegal crossings reach a certain threshold.

Lankford declined to discuss specific details after Thursday’s meeting, but said he was trying to “negotiate in good faith.” He said the historic number of migrants at the border could not be ignored. The sheer number of people arriving at the border has overwhelmed the asylum system, he said, making it impossible for authorities to properly screen the people they allow in.

“Do they want large numbers of undocumented people without work permits, without access to the rest of the economy?” Lankford said.

The lead Democratic negotiator, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, did not respond quickly to the Republican proposal.

Senators had made some progress in talks before Thursday, reaching general agreement on raising the initial standard for immigrants to enter the asylum system, part of what is called the credible fear system. The administration has said it is willing to accept that change and could agree to expand expedited deportation to deport immigrants before they have a hearing with an immigration judge, according to two people briefed on the private negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Immigration advocates and progressives in Congress have been alarmed by the direction of the talks, especially since they have not put forward changes aimed at expanding legal immigration.

Robyn Barnard, director of refugee advocacy at Human Rights First, called the current state of negotiations a “moment of absolute crisis.” She warned that expanding fast-track deportation authority could lead to mass immigration detentions across the country and compared it to the situation during the Trump administration. “Communities across the country would be living in fear,” she said.

But Republican senators, sensing that Biden, who is campaigning for a second term, wants to address the historic number of people arriving at the border, have taken an aggressive stance and sought to involve the president directly in negotiations.

“The White House will have to compromise, especially if Senate Democrats are not willing to do what we suggest,” Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said at a news conference Thursday.

The White House has so far refused to take a leading role in the negotiations. “Democrats have said they want to reach an agreement. Have that conversation,” said White House press secretary Karine-Jean Pierre.

After all Republican senators voted last week not to move forward with legislation that would provide tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to Ukraine, many in the chamber were left in a bad mood. Even those who had hoped for a deal acknowledged that it would be difficult to push a package through the Senate at this late stage.

Even if senators reach an agreement, the obstacles to its passage in the House are considerable. President Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, has signaled that he will fight for sweeping changes to immigration policy that go beyond what is being discussed in the Senate. Additionally, broad support from House Democrats is far from guaranteed, as progressives and Hispanic lawmakers have raised alarms about restricting access to asylum.

“Exchanging Ukrainian lives for the lives of asylum seekers is morally bankrupt and irresponsible,” Rep. Delia Ramírez, D-Ill., posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, as part of a campaign coordinated by Hispanic Democrats.

The unwieldy nature of the issue left even Lankford, who was one of the few senators optimistic that a deal could be reached this year, acknowledging the difficulty of reaching an agreement in the coming days.

“There is a lot of politics that has been involved in this,” he said as he left the Capitol during the week. “It hasn’t been resolved for thirty years because it is incredibly complicated.”

___

Associated Press writers Rebecca Santana and Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.