Devin Haney defeats Regis Prograis by unanimous decision to win the WBC super lightweight world title and improve undefeated record to 31-0.

Haney landed 35 percent of his punches, hitting Prograis 129 of 367 thrown.

Prograis admitted that he underestimated Haney’s speed and power after the fight.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Devin Haney passed his debut in the 140-pound division with flying colors, defeating Regis Prograis for the WBC super lightweight title by unanimous decision against his hometown of San Francisco, California, on Saturday.

Haney swept Prograis, 120-107, on all three scorecards, including a 10-8 round courtesy of a knockdown in the third.

“I came in here and hit him with a big right hand,” Haney said. “I took advantage of his tendency to lean.”

After scoring his first knockdown in eight fights, Haney also surprised Prograis in the sixth and ninth rounds, but remained disciplined, aware of his opponent’s counterpunching ability. Haney said his father and head coach Bill Haney urged him to stick to the game plan instead of chasing the finish.

“I wanted to get in there and I know I was hurting him,” Haney explained. “My dad said to stay focused and follow the game plan.”

Devin Haney won the WBC super lightweight title from Regi Prograis in his divisional debut

Haney won the fight by unanimous decision after knocking down Prograis in the third round.

With the dominant win, Haney improves his undefeated record to 31-0.

Haney landed 35 percent of his punches, hitting Prograis 129 of 367 attempts. On the other hand, Prograis landed only 10 percent of his punches. The former champion landed 36 of 363 shots, which is the fewest of any fighter in a 12-round fight.

“That son of a bitch is good,” Prograis said of Haney. “He was better than he thought.”

Prograis continued to complement Haney’s speed and power after admitting that he underestimated them before the fight. As for his future, Prograis said he will work to become a three-time world champion after enjoying the holidays with his loved ones.

“His power surprised me, I thought he was a soft puncher,” Prograis added.

After successfully announcing himself at super lightweight, Haney and his team have yet to decide if they want to defend the title or move up the weight class.

Haney landed 35 percent of his punches, hitting Prograis 129 of 367 thrown in the fight.

“We have a lot of options, we talked about going to 147,” Haney said. ‘Let’s talk to the team and see what’s next.

‘I felt much stronger in this camp, I felt great. 140, you have a new king.’

Haney’s impressive streak continues after beating Vasiliy Lomachenko in May and back-to-back wins over George Kambosos Jr. in 2022.

Promoter Eddie Hearn named a few possible matchups for Haney, including Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and Theofimo Lopez.