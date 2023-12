NNA – Polling centers in Egypt opened at 9:00 AM for presidential elections held over three days, with results seemingly predetermined for President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi#39;s third term.nbsp;

Alongside Sisi, three relatively unknown candidates are competing in the presidential race. After three days of voting concluding at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, the official results will be announced on December 18.nbsp;

AFP nbsp;nbsp;