    SNL Reveals Real Reason RFK Jr. Was on Jeffrey Epstein’s Plane

    Michael Che drew audible groans Saturday night when he delivered a particularly devastating joke about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s admission that he took multiple flights on the late Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous plane.

    “Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy admitted in a new interview that he flew flew two times on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet,” Che said during Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment. “But only to make sure none of those girls were vaccinated.”

    Before his co-anchor Colin Jost could move on to the next joke, Che registered the reaction by saying, “It’s going to be one of these kind of nights, huh?”

