Is Britain facing an EV car finance bombshell? How electric car owners who take out PCP loans risk paying far MORE than vehicle is worth due to collapse of second-hand market

It’s how eight in ten motorists finance their new cars, but are personal contract purchase deals good value for money, especially for people considering buying an electric vehicle (EV)?

In the 12 months to October 2023, financial institutions lent around £17bn to motorists looking to buy a new car.

Of these, one in five new cars sold in Britain is an electric vehicle. According to the motor industry, some of them, such as the Seat Mii Electric, will lose more than half their value in 12 months.

This collapse in value is causing concern among financial experts.

Derren Martin, director of valuations at cap hpi, said there are many reasons behind the collapse in electric vehicle prices.

He told This is Money: ‘Range anxiety once again became an issue following a series of unfavorable reports of queues lasting two or three hours over the Christmas period, particularly at motorway service stations.

‘Then there was the cost to be collected. With electricity prices rising and fossil fuels declining in recent months, it was no longer clear that it would be cheaper to charge your EV than to fill up your ICE. [internal combustion engine] car.

“All of this occurred at the same time as considerably larger volumes returned to the second-hand market, since registrations that began three years ago.”

At the same time, gasoline and diesel cars hold their value much better, raising fears that the price of electric vehicles will fall further.

Currently, people who buy an electric vehicle can take advantage of salary sacrifice plans that reduce the amount of taxes they pay on the vehicle. While this makes the car more affordable, the government can change the rules without notice.

Such a drop in price will affect PCP customers, as the final settlement figure is based on what the manufacturer expects the car to be worth at the end of the contract.

Of the 651,933 cars sold, an estimated 522,000 were financed through PCP deals. According to industry figures, eight out of ten PCP customers have no intention of repaying the loan in full and will instead return their car at the end of the term and sign a new contract.

However, according to figures compiled by MailOnline, customers could lose thousands of pounds in value by financing their vehicles through PCP.

People buying a Mercedes EQC 400 4MATIC, pictured, can get a zero per cent PCP finance deal, although at the end of the contract, returning the keys and buying the same model second-hand could save the owner £2,000 on compared to the lump sum payment.

Comparing one offer to another is also very difficult due to the confusing way many offers are structured.

In the second-hand market, an increasing number of people are signing up for PCP deals, as the lower monthly payments allow the motorist to drive a more expensive car than they could normally afford.

But all financial products carry considerable risks.

Under the terms of a PCP agreement, the customer pays a deposit, typically around 10 percent of the vehicle’s list price. The remaining amount is financed between two and five years with the client paying a fixed monthly amount.

However, unlike a traditional bank loan or hire purchase agreement, the customer only pays a portion of the remaining debt.

At the beginning of the agreement, the manufacturer will commit to offering a minimum value for the car at the end of the contract. If the car depreciates less than this minimum value, the customer will have more equity when entering into a new agreement or will pay less to settle the lump sum.

The £49,990 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, pictured, can cost the owner £55,979 due to the finance deal with a 9.5 per cent annual interest rate.

In an offer examined by MailOnline, the Audi e-tron, 95kWh 55 Quattro S-Line Sportback has a list price of £61,755. One customer who signed up to a two-year PCP deal had to pay a deposit of £11,951 for the vehicle, although Audi also contributed an additional £5,000.

The customer will pay £697.01 a month for the next two years, although service, insurance and other costs are additional. At the end of the term, the customer can walk away or pay the lump sum of £34,021.

At this stage, the customer has spent £30,992 on the car. However, this customer could save £1,222 if, instead of paying the lump sum, they bought a second-hand version of the same car with the same specification, mileage and age.

With a Mercedes EQC 500 300kW AMG Line Premium Plus 80k 5dr Auto, the savings could reach £1,956.

A person signing up to a three-year contract for a £79,995 Jaguar I-Pace will pay a deposit of £10,999.50 along with £1,032.70 over the life of the contract, a total of £47,122.

However, a three-year-old I-Pace is currently valued at around £25,799, meaning the £32,873 balloon payment does not make financial sense as the owner would have more than £7,000 of negative equity.

Someone choosing the Jaguar I-Pace with a zero per cent offer will only pay the list price of £79,995, although at the end of the term the car is worth around £7,000 less than the balloon payment.

According to figures compiled by MailOnline, £38,970 was the best value. The lump sum payment at the end of the three-year deal was £18,482, but a second-hand version of the same car would cost £25,499.

However, someone who has picked up a Skoda Enyaq worth £38,970 on a three-year deal will only have to pay £18,482, when a second-hand version would cost £25,499.

A Volkswagen ID.3 on a two-year contract will see the customer face a lump sum payment of £17,333, compared to the second-hand value of £21,299.

Someone who signed up to buy a new Tesla Model 3 worth £49,990 on a two-year contract will have paid a deposit of £11,600 and monthly payments of £766.

The £25,995 lump sum payment seems like a bargain compared to the price of the two-year equivalent, which costs around £29,999.

However, during that two-year period, Tesla was charging interest at 9.5 per cent APR, meaning the £49,990 car costs a total of £55,979, or almost 11 per cent more than listed.

Of the seven potential deals investigated by MailOnline, Mercedes, Jaguar and Skoda offered zero per cent financing for their cars.

Volkswagen and Audi charged between 4.9 and 6.9 per cent interest, although they also made a deposit contribution of £3,000 and £5,000 which mitigated some of this cost.

Lexus charged 5.9 per cent, increasing the cost of its car from £36,970 to £40,194.