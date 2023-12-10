‘Joe, be very careful what you wish for!’ Trump tells a raucous Wall Street crowd that “Biden’s accusations” against him opened “Pandora’s box,” and it will be a two-way street if he takes back the White House.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former President Donald Trump told attendees at a Young Republican Club event in New York that the allegations against him have “opened Pandora’s box” and that Joe Biden should “be very careful what you wish for.”

At Saturday night’s event, Trump told a crowd chanting his name that Biden has “opened a Pandora’s box that will never allow our country to be the same again.”

“I can only say to Joe: be very careful what you wish for, but what you have done is a terrible thing,” former President Trump said in his speech.

The event was held at Cipriani’s headquarters on Wall Street in New York City, where approximately one thousand guests gathered, including Republican notables Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz.

‘I am being accused by you. These are not accusations in the traditional sense. “These are accusations by Biden against his political opponent,” Trump said at the event.

The crowd chanted Trump’s name and greeted his comments with enthusiastic applause.

The former president currently faces 91 felony charges in four separate state and federal investigations.

“I’m the first indicted man whose poll numbers went up,” he said before comparing himself to the infamous gangster Al Capone.

Trump, the favorite for the Republican nomination, promised to win the White House in the 2024 presidential election. He even said he would win Democratic New York.

“We’re going to take New York,” Trump told an enthusiastic audience.

“I think we have a great opportunity… With hundreds of thousands of people living on the sidewalks and streets and illegal aliens and a state like no one thought possible.”

Trump also attacked his rivals, mocking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as “DeSanctimonious” and his former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, as a “brain,” the publication reported.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Andrew Giuliani were spotted at a VIP cocktail party before the main event.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon also bought his own table for the event, where individual tickets cost around $700 per person.

President Biden’s approval rating has fallen, leaving him 4 points behind Trump

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Nantucket during the Thanksgiving holiday, shortly after Biden’s 81st birthday.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani sat at a table with his former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

It comes as a new poll suggests Donald Trump could beat Joe Biden in next year’s presidential race.

President Biden’s approval rating has fallen, leaving him within 4 points of former President Trump, according to a Wall Street Journal survey of 1,500 registered voters.

In a hypothetical vote between just the two candidates, Trump would receive 47 percent of the votes to Biden’s 43 percent.

Trump’s lead increases to 6 points, 37 percent to 31 percent, when five potential independent and third-party candidates are included.

The poll found widespread discontent with the president’s policies, including his economic agenda and concerns about his age.

President Biden also faces the challenge of a new indictment filed against his son Hunter this week.

The first son affected by the scandal (left) already faces a weapons charge in Delaware

Between 2016 and 2020, Hunter allegedly spent more than $683,000 on ‘various women’ and nearly $400,000 on ‘clothing and accessories.’

The Department of Justice presented new criminal charges this Thursday against Hunter Biden in California

The Justice Department filed nine new criminal charges against the younger Biden on Thursday.

All nine charges relate to taxes, including two felony counts of filing a false return, one felony count of tax evasion, four counts of failure to pay, and two counts of failure to file. The charges cover fiscal years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Prosecutors allege President Joe Biden’s son spent millions on an “extravagant lifestyle” while avoiding paying taxes for years. The Justice Department says Hunter faces up to 17 years in prison.

The 53-year-old also faces up to 25 years in prison for felony gun crimes in Delaware in the second trial that could have a devastating impact on his father’s 2024 campaign.

The indictment claims that despite receiving millions in personal income and financial support from a friend, Hunter ‘spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing and other items of a personal nature, In short, everything except your taxes.’