NNA – Our correspondent in the South reported that the Israeli aggression has continued violently since 10:00 AM on the border areas, and enemy fighters launched 3 raids at around 10:15 on the outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras.

This coincided with hostile artillery shelling targeting the outskirts of Aitaroun, Kunine, and Muhaybib.

