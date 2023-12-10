Princess Anne overtakes her brother King Charles as the hardest-working royal of 2023, carrying out 457 engagements.

Data from an analysis of real public events and official meetings.

The King occupies second place, with 425 confrontations

Princess Anne was the hardest working member of the royal family this year, carrying out 457 royal engagements, 32 more than King Charles.

According to an analysis of public events and official meetings carried out by the Sunday TelegraphThe king came second, with 425 engagements, while his wife, Queen Camilla, came fourth with 233. The Duke of Edinburgh was third with 297 engagements.

These engagements included events such as the Coronation on May 6 and the King’s state visit to France in September.

The Princess Royal and the King saw their workload increase in 2023 as they took on many of the tasks and commitments previously carried out by Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Princess Kate carried out 172 and 128 engagements respectively, with the majority of daily public engagements carried out by royals already at or approaching retirement age.

Harry and Meghan are no longer part of the royal agenda and the Prince and Princess of Wales have focused on fewer endorsements, to highlight issues close to their hearts.

King Charles refuses to be emotionally blackmailed by Prince Harry over the royal race row after Omid Scobie published his book Endgame.

A Dutch version of the book had to be hastily pulled from shelves after it revealed the names of the two members of the royal family accused of raising “concerns” about Archie’s skin color.

Sources close to the King, who Scobie accuses along with the Princess of Wales of speaking out about Archie’s skin, have said he is “not worried” about being named and is instead “full of energy”.

They said Sun King Charles has informed friends that “his own son will not blackmail him emotionally.”

It comes as Dutch editors hit back at Scobie after he blamed them for the mistake that led to the two names being revealed.

The royal family and the Sussexes have so far remained silent about the book’s contents.

Scobie has long been seen as Harry and Meghan’s preferred royal journalist, but they are understood to deny having had any role in reporting him on Endgame.

In a potential olive branch, Prince Harry recently called his father on his birthday from his home in California.

He and his wife have hinted that they would accept an invitation to Sandringham for Christmas, although it is unclear whether they would be invited.