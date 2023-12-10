Lebanon, China sign China an agreement in media cooperation

NNA – Caretaker minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary signed a media cooperation agreement with Minister of the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration, Cao Shumin.

The agreement included domains of cooperation in radio and television technology, enhancing the application of new technologies, exchanging and distributing programs and news, and logistical support for media teams in the two countries, in addition to cooperation in governing the administrative policies of media institutions.

The two ministers stressed the need to strengthen the relationship between Lebanon and China at all levels.

