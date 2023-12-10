Ebanie Bridges sends message to Miyo Yoshida after Australian boxing beauty upset by Japanese loser on Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis undercard

<!–

An “absolutely devastated” Ebanie Bridges has vowed to “come back better and stronger” after losing her world title in shocking fashion in San Francisco.

Bridges, 37, was dominated by Miyo Yoshida on Saturday night, with many writing off the Japanese underdog after she stepped in at short notice to replace Avril Mathie.

“This was supposed to be an exhibition fight for Ebanie Bridges in the United States,” the pundit said on DAZN commentary.

Instead, Bridges returns to her base in the UK without her IBF belt in a devastating result for the Australian.

And after losing only his second professional fight, Bridges took to X to send an emotional message to Yoshida and his fans.

Ebanie Bridges says she is ‘absolutely devastated’ to lose her IBF bantamweight world title

Bridges took to X (Twitter) after his loss on Saturday night to reflect on his loss.

‘Absolutely gutted, it wasn’t my night. “Big congratulations to my opponent, she was the best fighter tonight,” Bridges wrote.

‘Beautiful and humble, single mother. Seeing how much that victory meant to her and her daughter gave me some warmth inside.

‘A loss does not define me. I will not give up, everything is learning and I will come back better and stronger. Thanks to everyone who supports me. I love you all.’

Bridges will have to go back to the drawing board with coach Dave Coldwell after Yoshida exposed many of his weaknesses.

Bridges had trouble getting going during the fight, and the Japanese fighter’s right hand found the mark throughout the fight.

He congratulated Japan’s Miyo Yoshida after her surprise victory.

Punch statistics later showed that Yoshida landed 122 powerful punches to the Blonde Bombers’ 66.

There was some controversy in the fight, with Yoshida landing a late shot after the bell in the fifth round. However, it seemed to do little to change the outcome.

The shock defeat ends the former Sydney maths teacher’s 21-month reign atop the IBF bantamweight division.