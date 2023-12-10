Biden Skips Congress To Send Extra $106mn Arms To Israel

NNA – The US State Department used an quot;emergency salequot; loophole to circumvent congressional approval and send 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition to Israel.

quot;It is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,quot; a department statement claimed. quot;This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives.quot;

Congress was only notified late on Friday after Sec State Anthony Blinken insisted the conflict in Gaza represented an emergency that affects US national security. — RT

