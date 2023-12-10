Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    Resistance targets Ya’ara barracks

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance issues the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial attack with assault drones on a newly established command headquarters of the Israeli occupation army in the western sector south of the Ya#39;ara barracks at 10:00 am on Sunday, 10th December 2023. The targets were accurately hit, causing several casualties among their soldiers.quot;

