West Gippsland resident’s brutal note before Christmas sparks heated debate over who is right

A savage note written by a fed-up neighbor on Christmas Eve has sparked a heated debate among locals over who is right.

A West Gippsland man posted an image of the harsh letter he received to a rural Victorian community Facebook group.

“Any chance you can mow the lawn and tidy up your house?” the note began

“He’s been looking great for a long time lately, you fucking shithole.”

A man received an angry letter from a neighbor fed up with the state of his lawn

The man who shared the note captioned the image with a lengthy comment, including a surprise invitation to take the angry neighbor out for coffee.

‘This is a great opportunity to remember that there are those of us who have a lot of hate and pain in our hearts, and that we live with them every day,’ he said.

‘Thank you to whoever wrote this letter to me, it was a great learning opportunity for my young children to encounter, to be able to teach them that we always need God’s grace and that we live in a post-Genesis 3 fallen world.

‘Please pray for those among us who live with psychological problems, as the Christmas season can be especially difficult for them. God bless you’.

She then added, “PS, if you wrote this, text me and let’s go out for coffee and a chat. I’d love to help welcome you to the city.”

Many members of the local group were shocked by the abrasive note and rallied to the recipient’s defense.

‘It’s quite sad that someone felt the need to write this. Even if they felt the need to say something, there’s no need to be rude,” one said.

‘There can be many reasons why the grass has not been mowed. Maybe go to the front door and find out why. They may need your help or someone else’s help to rectify the situation.”

People added that Christmas “is one of those times when we can all be a little kinder.”

Locals were divided over whether to side with the recipient or the author of the note.

Another mocked the “cute language used” and deplored the fact that the children of man had stumbled upon the note.

“What a cowardly wonder, why not go see your neighbor, knock on the door, chat with the neighbor and politely ask them to clean up… That was pretty disrespectful,” the person wrote.

Others suggested that the author should “have some manners.”

But some were not so forgiving and seemed to side with the author of the note.

“Just mow the grass, the empty block next door was knee high which is unacceptable,” said one.

“It made me want to put a sign out front saying hay for sale.”

While another suggested “just mow the grass.”

‘Simple. I really don’t think God has anything to do with this,’ they said.