DEAR JANE: The birth of my son was so traumatic it’s put me off sex FOREVER – I flinch every time my husband touches me and now I’m worried he wants a divorce

Dear Jane,

It’s very uncomfortable to put into words, but since giving birth to my son 18 months ago, I have been completely horrified by the thought of having sex with my husband again.

My husband is a great guy and an amazing father; It has nothing to do with not being attracted to him or being less in love with him than I have been all these years.

The thing is, the birth of my son was quite traumatic. I experienced extremely severe tearing and bleeding and my son ended up in the NICU for several weeks. So it probably goes without saying that I was in pretty bad shape after I was finally able to bring my son home.

Over time, the physical wounds healed, but the mental ones just won’t go away, and the thought of anything or anyone coming close to that part of my body just makes me want to vomit. Every time my husband touches me, I cringe.

Honestly, the thought of having sex again is unfathomable to me.

My husband has been very patient, but I can see him struggling a lot with this whole thing. I can’t blame him – I’d be so angry if he shuddered in horror every time he touched him – but I don’t know how to explain that I’ve never felt more turned off by physical intimacy in my life.

And I just don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel.

I’m worried that the birth of our son, which should have been the most wonderful event of our lives, will end up destroying my marriage forever.

Any advice on how I can get back to life?

Of,

Postpartum nightmare

Dear postpartum nightmare,

What a deeply traumatic experience you have had and what a tribute to the resilience of women to have endured all that pain and fear to create a perfect human being; What a tribute to your resilience!

I’m so sorry your husband is struggling. I’m not sure it’s really possible for a man to understand why women are emotionally or physically incapable of having sex, or what it feels like to absolutely, positively, never want to have sex again.

Be kind to yourself. You’ve been through a lot. Be kind to her husband, because too often men feel that the lack of sex with their partners is an automatic loss of intimacy and connection.

There does not need to be penetration for both to feel that intimacy and connection; There are many other things that can be done, but not before they have overcome the trauma they have been through.

I suspect it would be enormously beneficial for both of you to consult a health professional or therapist.

You both need a place where you can be honest about the trauma you’ve been through, how you feel about your body, and your sex.

You need to talk honestly about how you feel about him, whether the lack of sex is making him feel distant from you, and what you can both do about it.

A good professional will help you overcome these issues and talk to each other honestly, so you can find your way back to an intimate, loving connection.

Dear Jane,

A friend of mine got married over the 4th of July weekend this year and I was so excited to attend her big day, until I ended up testing positive for COVID the morning I was supposed to leave for the 4th of July weekend. their wedding. I felt terrible because I didn’t want to disappoint her, but I knew it would be even worse to risk attending and spreading COVID to the other guests.

So I texted him to let him know I couldn’t make it, sent him all the best wishes in the world, and apologized profusely, promising I’d make it up to him.

On the day of the wedding, I texted him again to wish him good luck. I didn’t get a response to any of the messages, but I assumed it was just because she was caught up in the excitement of her wedding, so I made a note to call her when she returned from her honeymoon the following week.

But when I called, she didn’t answer… and the same thing happened the next four times I tried to call her. I’ve texted him several times since then and even sent him a DM on Instagram, all of which went unanswered.

She lives in another city so we don’t see each other very often, but I’m devastated that she apparently decided to end our friendship without giving me a chance to explain to her, all because I got sick?

Should I just cut my losses and give up on it, or find another way to get through it?

Of,

confused friend

Dear confused friend,

It doesn’t seem to matter how old we are or how far from school we are, female friendships can be very complicated and painful.

There is no need to apologize or explain for missing their wedding due to COVID. Their behavior, on the other hand (unreturned phone calls, ignored messages and texts) are big red flags.

She knows exactly how much pain she is causing by ignoring you or “ghosting” you. It is cowardly, disrespectful, and often brutal to the person left behind.

Know that this is not your problem, but hers, that women who disappear instead of trying to fix it are not the type of women you want to have as close friends.

You can’t force her to answer, nor should you; stop messaging him and do your best to move on.

If she’s ready to discuss this at some point, she might get in touch, but until then, know that you did the right thing and that your ghost is doing you a huge favor.

I’ve had a couple of high maintenance friendships in my time. I never knew when I would make a mistake (getting sick on their wedding day or big birthday, leaving a party too early, not saying the right thing) and tiptoe around them, fearing my next transgression.

Until I realized that every time I thought about her I felt exhausted. We are all too old to endure friendships that cause stress and discomfort. Interestingly, women who set the friendship bar too high for people to know tend to move between friends on a regular basis.

Her lack of compassion and forgiveness shows you what kind of friend she is to you. We all deserve to be surrounded by people who know that we are all juggling, that we may not talk about them but that each of us carries a burden.

When our friends cannot attend important events, we do not punish them with silence, but rather we leave them soup, forgiveness and compassion.