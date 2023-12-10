Enrique Lores

HP Inc.

Enrique Lores is the president and CEO of HP Inc. Lores starts his day at 5 a.m. with a run or swim, and is home by 7 p.m. — he says family time is important to him.He ends his night by taking a few international calls right before bed.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP Inc., about his daily work routine. He is based in Los Altos, California. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

I’ve always been an early riser — my alarm sounds at 5 a.m. It’s a time when I catch up on the news and reflect on the big topics impacting our customers and employees. Enrique Lores speaks at a conference discussing the age of AI. HP Inc.

I use my mornings to exercise too because it boosts my productivity. Whether I’m traveling or at home, I try to fit in a quick run or a swim. Lores and his sons often enjoy a morning bike ride on the local trails. HP Inc.

I enjoy the flexibility of hybrid work. I typically take my first meetings at home by 7 a.m. before heading into the office. I’m in the office three to four days a week. Lores participates in a virtual meeting with HP team members and interns from around the globe. HP Inc.

After a huddle with my executive leadership team, I stop by our welcome

center to meet with a large global company. I try to see as many of customers as

possible to hear what’s on their minds. Lores meets with former Hewlett Packard President and CEO John Young and former HP Inc. CEO Dion Weisler in the company’s welcome center. HP Inc.

Next, I head downstairs to our studio or out to the HP Garage to record a couple of videos for upcoming events hosted by HP business partners.

and other industry leaders discuss the future of AI. Lores joins Ryan Patel in the HP Garage to record an episode for HP’s “The Moment,” where Loresand other industry leaders discuss the future of AI. HP Inc.

Then, I head back upstairs for quarterly business reviews with our market teams to review progress against our plans and identify what teams need to be successful. Lores with an HP colleague in the office. HP Inc.

I find myself on the road more and more. I like to be on the front lines of our business as much as possible, meeting with our local market teams, customers, and partners. Over the past month, I’ve been working outside the U.S. for the most part. Lores is often on the road at customer meetings and industry conferences. HP Inc.

In the afternoon, I have a light lunch with a side of caffeine. I could have pizzas with our interns, lunch with one of our employees from Business Impacts Networks, or snacks following a town hall meeting. Aside from the food, there are often lots of selfies involved. Lores takes a selfie with HP colleagues during a lunch break. HP Inc.

I’m intentional about leaving space in my schedule to meet with employees from all parts and levels of the company. It keeps me close to the teams and grounded in the nuances of our business. Lores makes time in his day for team and industry discussions. HP Inc.

After lunch, my afternoon is packed with meetings — it could be a video call with one of our channel partners, a discussion with another CEO, a call with a government official, or time with one of our shareholders. HP CEO Enrique Lores and Accenture CEO Julie Sweet discuss digital transformation. HP Inc.

I also meet with HP teams across the company to review progress against our priorities, plans for upcoming launches and initiatives, and problems we need to solve. Following a hybrid fireside chat with HP interns from around the world, Lores sits down to learn more about their projects and interests. HP Inc.

I try to be home by 7 p.m. for dinner with my wife, Roccio. Family time is very important to me. This marks the perfect end to a long day. Lores makes time for his wife Rocio after work. HP Inc.

There’s always some work to do before bed — such as emails I need to catch up on and calls with our teams in other parts of the world. Lores connects with HP colleagues in Greater China via video call. HP Inc.