Inside the glamorous life of Brittany Mahomes: Taylor Swift’s new best friend and wife of the Chiefs QB is a businesswoman and sports star in her own right, but now she has almost 2 MILLION followers and her popularity has skyrocketed.

Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce has not only brought her a new boyfriend and even more public attention, but also a blossoming friendship with one of her fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAGs.

Since his second trip to Arrowhead, Swift has developed a close bond with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after sitting next to her during the Chiefs’ win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12. .

It didn’t take long for the pair to become best friends; They first created their own special handshake when Taylor returned 10 days later to beat the LA Chargers, and then visited the city along with famous friends like Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.

And such is the level of hysteria surrounding both Swift and her new relationship with Kelce, Brittany has stumbled into a new level of stardom in the process.

But the 28-year-old has also enjoyed her own success outside of her husband’s NFL career.

Now, in addition to being the wife of one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Mahomes is a key member of a girl gang headed by arguably the most popular female entertainer on the planet.

But perhaps unknown to NFL fans and Swifties who follow her husband and new best friend closely is the fact that Brittany has also enjoyed great success in her own right.

The 28-year-old’s romance with Mahomes dates back to their high school days, before the Chiefs QB slowly emerged from the self-confessed “friend zone” and took their relationship to the next level. Now, the couple is married and has two children.

When they left high school, top football prospect Patrick was embarking on the start of his iconic career with the Texas Tech college team. Meanwhile, Brittany headed 450 miles east to Texas-Tyler as an aspiring football player.

Despite not expecting to play college football after leaving high school, Brittany soon did so for the Texas-Tyler Patriots, where she eventually became the first player to score three hat tricks in both a season and a career in the program. She finished the campaign with four.

His total of 78 points earned (31 goals and 47 assists) and 111 shots on goal were the second most by a player in Texas-Tyler history, while his return of 40 points (18 goals and 22 assists) during his last year. in 2016 they are program records.

Brittany graduated from Texas-Tyler with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, which would later play an integral role in one of its most successful business ventures.

After bidding farewell to university, Mahomes signed professional terms with Icelandic third-division club UMF Afturelding and moved to the Nordic island in 2017. She scored two goals in five appearances during her only season with the team before being released upon the expiration of her contract. .

Four years later, he spoke about his decision to leave Afturelding and quit football, admitting his passion lies elsewhere.

“I realized that you have to have a lot of passion if you want to play football,” he told Essentially Sports. ‘I discovered that my passion was fitness and helping others.

“Even in college and when I came back to the United States before I moved to Kansas City, I was that friend that all my friends, you know… ‘I worked out with Brittany because she could train me,’ and so I decided to create a home exercise program in one app.’

That’s when Mahomes turned to personal training, studying to become a certified fitness trainer, and eventually launching her own online training service, ‘Brittany Lynne Fitness.’

On the company’s website, it describes its fitness brand as focused on “working hard, staying dedicated, making no excuses and, above all, no bullshit.”

Brittany’s large social media following, which has grown to nearly two million on Instagram, helps her promote the coaching service while also pursuing a number of brand deals.

However, personal training and brand deals are not the mother of two’s only business interests.

In 2020, an ownership group that included Brittany was awarded an expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League, the top level of women’s soccer in the US.

The team, called Kansas City Current, effectively relocated to the existing Utah Royals FC club after assuming its contracts and draft picks, and three years later, Mahomes still serves as a founding co-owner.

Earlier this year, Patrick himself also joined the organization and became a co-owner of Current.

Her various ventures have reportedly earned Brittany a net worth of $10 million, according to Hellowhich means she certainly isn’t dependent on her soccer star husband’s income.

Speaking about his wife on Netflix’s Quarterback docu-series, Patrick said, “She has her head on her shoulders in the right way.”

‘She is my rock. She is the one who, in difficult times, can help me get ahead.’

Now, Taylor Swift is reaping the rewards of Brittany’s greatest assets as their friendship goes from strength to strength.

Earlier this week, Mahomes shared a behind-the-scenes look at his game-day experience with Swift over the weekend, as friends watched the Chiefs from a box seat at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

It wasn’t the best day on the field for Kansas City, as the defending Super Bowl champions lost to the Packers. However, Mahomes and Swift seemed to be all smiles as they watched the game together.

Even if Taylor’s love story with Travis falls by the wayside, she may have found a friend for life.