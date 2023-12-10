Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Netanyahu expresses to Putin his “dissatisfaction” with Russia’s vote at the United Nations

    By

    Dec 10, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Israeli enemy Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his quot;dissatisfactionquot; with Moscow#39;s vote in favor of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the war in the Gaza Strip, his office announced.

    Netanyahu said in a statement reported by Agence France-Presse that he spoke to Putin today and ldquo;expressed his dissatisfaction with the positions expressed by Russian representatives against Israel in the United Nations and other forums.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The vibrant 60s! A riveting video reveals the TRUTH about The Villages, the world’s most infamous retirement community, as elderly residents lift the lid on stories of sordid swinger parties, the Viagra black market and rampant sexually transmitted diseases.

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    Imogen Thomas enjoys a red carpet appearance with her two daughters, Ariana, 9, and Siera, 6, at the screening of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    One of the country’s best universities will now cover in-state tuition for students from families making $100,000 or less

    Dec 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The vibrant 60s! A riveting video reveals the TRUTH about The Villages, the world’s most infamous retirement community, as elderly residents lift the lid on stories of sordid swinger parties, the Viagra black market and rampant sexually transmitted diseases.

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    Imogen Thomas enjoys a red carpet appearance with her two daughters, Ariana, 9, and Siera, 6, at the screening of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    One of the country’s best universities will now cover in-state tuition for students from families making $100,000 or less

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    That “presidential look”: How fashion can make or break a candidate for the White House

    Dec 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy