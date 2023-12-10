Netanyahu expresses to Putin his “dissatisfaction” with Russia’s vote at the United Nations

NNA – Israeli enemy Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his quot;dissatisfactionquot; with Moscow#39;s vote in favor of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the war in the Gaza Strip, his office announced.

Netanyahu said in a statement reported by Agence France-Presse that he spoke to Putin today and ldquo;expressed his dissatisfaction with the positions expressed by Russian representatives against Israel in the United Nations and other forums.rdquo;

