NNA – Reuters quoted the French Ministry of Defense today that a French warship carrying out missions in the Red Sea shot down two drones launched at it from the coast of Yemen.

It added: ldquo;The multi-purpose frigate Longdoc intercepted and destroyed the first drone at approximately 9:30 pm French local time on Saturday, and the second at approximately 11:30 pm, 110 kilometers from the coast of Yemen around Al-Hadid.rdquo;

