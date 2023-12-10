Iranian Minister of Roads: Iran and Saudi Arabia will negotiate to operate direct flights between them

NNA – Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh told the Iranian Labor News Agency today that Iran and Saudi Arabia will hold official talks next week to resume direct flights between Tehran and Riyadh and other cities.

He stressed that quot;there are no restrictions on operating direct flights between Tehran and Riyadh or other cities.quot;

He added: quot;A bilateral working group will begin final negotiations next week to operate non-Hajj flights between the two countries.quot;

Bakhsh said: ldquo;The resumption of flights will include travel by Umrah pilgrims throughout the year, as well as travel for non-religious purposes.rdquo;

He added: quot;Iran has already provided a list of airlines that may operate flights,quot; but he did not specify which ones.quot;

nbsp;

==========