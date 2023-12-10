Imogen Thomas enjoys a red carpet appearance with her two daughters, Ariana, 9, and Siera, 6, at the screening of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Imogen Thomas made a rare appearance with her two daughters, Ariana and Siera, at the screening of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget in London on Sunday.

The TV personality, 41, showed off her incredible figure in a pair of metallic silver wide-leg pants which she paired with a fitted gray T-shirt.

She draped a matching gray sweater over her shoulders and stayed comfortable in a pair of chunky white boots.

Leaving her long brunette tresses loose, the former Big Brother star added a pop of color to her outfit with a touch of deep red lipstick.

Miss Wales 2003 was all smiles as she posed with her two daughters, Ariana, nine, and Siera, six, who she shares with her ex Adam Horsley.

Imogen Thomas made a rare appearance with her two daughters, Ariana and Siera, at the screening of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget in London on Sunday.

The TV personality, 41, showed off her incredible figure in a pair of metallic silver wide-leg pants which she paired with a fitted gray T-shirt.

The girls looked stylish in matching gray denim dresses which they teamed with shiny tights and boots.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Feltz turned heads in a pink ensemble while posing with her rarely seen grandsons Zeke and Neroli.

The This Morning star looked incredible in a pink printed midi dress which she cinched at the waist with a fabric belt.

Vanessa added inches to her frame in a pair of coordinating pink boots and stayed warm in a matching jacket that featured a pink fur collar.

She accessorized with a pair of chunky pink earrings as she showed off her gorgeous smile while posing for photos before the movie.

On the other hand, actor Daniel Mays dressed elegantly in a long black wool coat worn over a white open-collared shirt and black pants.

David Bradley was all smiles as he donned an all-black suit while posing on the red carpet.

Made In Chelsea’s Sophie Hermann turned heads in a leopard-print dress that featured a daring thigh-high slit.

She draped a matching gray sweater over her shoulders and stayed comfortable in a pair of chunky white boots.

Miss Wales 2003 was all smiles as she posed with her two daughters, Ariana, nine, and Siera, six, who she shares with her ex Adam Horsley.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Feltz turned heads in a pink ensemble while posing with her rarely seen grandchildren Zeke and Neroli.

The This Morning star looked incredible in a pink printed midi dress which she teamed with boots, earrings and matching jacket.

Elsewhere, actor Daniel Mays dressed up in a long black wool coat worn over a white open-collared shirt and black trousers.

David Bradley was all smiles as he donned an all-black suit while posing on the red carpet.

The reality star cinched her waist with a thick black belt and wore a pair of sheer black tights underneath the eye-catching number.

She elevated her figure with a pair of knee-high black cowboy boots and accessorized with a pair of dazzling bow earrings.

Sophie was joined at the event by former co-star Victoria Baker-Harber and her daughter Gaia-Grace.

Victoria looked stylish in a striking red jacket worn over a black jumpsuit and sneakers.

Elsewhere, Sandro Farmhouse turned heads in an all-white suit and was joined by his two sons.

The Great British Bake Off star dressed comfortably in a fur vest which she layered over an oversized white sweatshirt, matching trousers and boots.

It comes after Imogen split from her ex Adam Horsley in 2018 and vowed to never marry again.

Imogen has admitted she “never wants to get married” and has firmly rejected having more children.

The beauty pageant winner launched her own swimsuit brand, Chasing Summer, in 2015 after struggling to find bikinis and suits that fit her curves.

Made In Chelsea’s Sophie Hermann turned heads in a leopard print dress which she paired with knee-high black boots.

The reality star was joined at the event by former co-star Victoria Baker-Harber and her daughter Gaia-Grace.

Elsewhere, Sandro Farmhouse turned heads in an all-white suit while he was accompanied by his two sons.

The Great British Bake Off star dressed comfortably in a fur vest which she layered over an oversized white sweatshirt, matching trousers and boots.

From left to right Daniel Mays, Sam Fell, Josie Sedgwick-Davies and David Bradley

However, in April 2019, Imogen revealed that she closed her swimsuit business after “losing motivation” for the company following her split from her ex Adam Horsley.

She said at the time: ‘The last 11 months have been the most challenging times of my life. Becoming a single mother has changed me as a person.”

Before appearing on series 7 of Big Brother, Imogen’s biggest claim to fame was holding the title of Miss Wales.

After finding fame on the reality show, in 2011 it was revealed that the model had a six-month affair with Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs.

“When my relationship broke down, so did my aspirations for my business.”

“My motivation hasn’t returned so after a lot of thought this year I’ve decided it’s time to say goodbye to Chasing Summer.”

“It’s been a great few years, but now my priorities are my two beautiful daughters and I just don’t have the time or energy the business needs.”