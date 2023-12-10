The vibrant 60s! A riveting video reveals the TRUTH about The Villages, the world’s most infamous retirement community, as elderly residents lift the lid on stories of sordid swinger parties, the Viagra black market and rampant sexually transmitted diseases.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A fascinating video has lifted the lid on the retirement community that became synonymous with rampant swinging and over-the-top sexual promiscuity.

Popular YouTube creator Peter Santanello recently visited The Villages in Florida, considered the largest 55+ community in the world.

There are more than 145,000 residents “of all backgrounds” housed in a sprawling site that was previously embroiled in allegations of drunken debauchery including a thriving swingers scene and a Viagra black market.

But now many have defended the community with “frustrated” homeowners trying to dispel “preconceptions.”

From the beginning, Peter set his intentions to address widespread stereotypes about The Villages, which is larger than Manhattan and spans five ZIP codes.

Heather, their guide for the day, said, “It’s not what you think and it’s frustrating.” People just have a preconceived idea of ​​what The Villages is about… People just assume there’s something really negative going on here and there’s not.’

She continued: ‘Not all of us are swingers. Not all of us have STDs.’

Instead, Heather, who moved to the community from Indiana three years ago, wanted to express the positive aspects of the adults-only space.

The 57-year-old explained: “It’s Very, very safe here. There is no crime to speak of.

The community depends on local authorities, but has its own emergency medical services and even a hospital.

When discussing other benefits of the resort, Heather said that the homes are much more affordable – the cheapest “in the low $200,000s” – with a homeowner’s association fee of less than $300 a month.

That rate includes unlimited access to activities held at the site’s various recreation centers, from crafts and board games to yoga and dance.

Residents use golf carts, which cost around $12,000 to purchase, as standard transportation, and there are even dedicated garages for recharging them.

Heather says, “They’re doing things everywhere, all the time.”

She explained that the community, which has its own app to keep track of the busy schedule of events, exists within its own “bubble”, as she revealed: “You don’t really have to leave, but some people do.”

The resident later added: “You really don’t need much, it’s all here.” It’s all contained in The Villages.’

Peter described the setting as a “Hollywood movie set” before comparing it to The Truman Show, in which the protagonist is unaware that his life is part of a huge television set.

There are a wide variety of services available to residents, including around 60 golf courses, banks, law offices, and grocery stores, to name just a few.

Speaking about the sense of community, Heather said: ‘We are very good with parties at the entrance of houses. Food trucks are coming. They have a live band. They make every effort.

She said: ‘It has a lot of bad press. Many people think we’re all hardcore conservatives or Trumpists, and we’re neither.

‘I mean there are a variety of people who live here. All walks of life.’

The Villages, which also has its own radio station, continues to expand and is now looking to invest in a multi-generational community.

Currently, Heather revealed, Young children are not allowed and even if grandchildren come to visit, “the most they could stay is 30 days at a time.”

In her closing remarks, she said she was “quite happy” and added: “Everyone here is young at heart.”

Elsewhere, another resident was also quick to defend The Villages, explaining: ‘I hear criticism. People say, “You guys are hedonists.” It’s just that most people here have worked all their lives and now you’re relaxing. That’s all.

“You’re just relaxing and enjoying life.”

‘Tons of volunteer work is done here. A lot of that. People keep giving you back, but you just try to relax.’

Peter concluded his tour by revealing that his opinion of The Villages had changed, explaining: “Today was a lot of fun.”

“I enjoyed it and it definitely opened my eyes a little bit because I didn’t think it would be so positive, with so much energy.”

“There’s a happy atmosphere here and I think that ticks some boxes for people.” Like safety, community, entertainment, happiness, and I can definitely see the appeal to get here.”

The Villages was previously in the spotlight as accusations of its sinister underbelly emerged before social media was set alight by users claiming to have cracked a colour-coded loofah system used by older swingers to indicate their sexual preferences.