Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    News

    Elon Musk Unbans Alex Jones From X—Who Immediately Reposts Andrew Tate

    By

    Dec 10, 2023 , , , , ,
    Elon Musk Unbans Alex Jones From X—Who Immediately Reposts Andrew Tate

    Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

    Elon Musk on Saturday unbanned the X account belonging to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, ending his five-year exile from the platform over his repeated violations of its terms of service.

    Jones celebrated the occasion with a repost of a post by Andrew Tate, a conservative kickboxer facing human trafficking and rape charges in Romania. Tate encouraged his followers to celebrate Jones’ return to X, writing: “To show respect to Alex Jones for his triumphant return and to show respect to Elon being a hero—tell a globalist to get fucked today… Were [sic] so back.”

    The decision marked a stunning about-face for Musk, who just last year balked at the idea of unbanning the now-bankrupt provocateur, citing the lies he propagated about the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

