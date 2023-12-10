Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    Mikati contacts Professor Fadel Adeeb congratulating him on obtaining title of “Arab Geniuses” in technology engineering

    NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted todaynbsp;Professor Fadel Adeeb, Associate Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology,nbsp;congratulatingnbsp;him on receiving the title of ldquo;Arab Geniusesrdquo; in the technology and engineering category, in recognition of his contributions in the field of wireless sensing and expanding the scope of its technologies.

    PMnbsp;Mikati considered that ldquo;this appreciation is a new medal added to the successes achieved by Adeeb throughout his professional and educational career.rdquo;

    nbsp;quot;We are proud of the son of Tripoli and the successes he has achieved…This new success is a pride for Lebanon and all the Lebanese,quot; Mikati affirmed.
