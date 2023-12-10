Blinken: No peace in the region without an independent Palestinian state

NNA – US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed today that there will be no peace in the Middle East regionnbsp;without an independent Palestinian state.

Blinken told reporters: ldquo;When the major military operation (in Gaza) ends, we need to establish a strong, long-term peace, and we must work on that.rdquo;

He added: ldquo;From our point of view, and I think from the point of view of many people in the world, this should lead to the existence of a Palestinian state. We will not have a strong peace. There will be no reliable security for Israel until it is achieved.rdquo;

He pointed out that quot;Israel faces a serious threat and needs to carry out this operation in order to be sure that a repeat of the Hamas attack will be an issue.quot;

nbsp;

==========