Qatari Prime Minister stresses during “Doha Forum” importance of dialogue, mediation in resolving conflicts

NNA – The international media office in the State of Qatar announced today via platformnbsp;ldquo;Xquot;nbsp;that: ldquo;The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, stressed the importance of dialogue and mediation in resolving conflicts, in a speech delivered by His Excellency at the opening of the twenty-first edition of the Doha Forum.quot;

The media officenbsp;added that the Prime Minister said: ldquo;History has taught us that dialogue is the best way to confront the most complex conflicts, if there is good will and wise political leadership…This is the basis of the State of Qatarrsquo;s belief in the importance of mediation in resolving conflicts, and its efforts to achieve this, includingnbsp;ongoing effortsnbsp;withnbsp; partners in sisterly Egypt and the United States of America, to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.rdquo;

===========R.Sh.