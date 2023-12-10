Information Minister signs cooperation agreement in China with Minister of Radio and Television Administration

NNA – On the sidelines of his participation in the sixth session of the China-Arab Radio and Television Cooperation Forum, Caretakernbsp;Information Ministernbsp;Ziad Al-Makarynbsp;signed today a cooperation agreement with the Minister of Radio and Television Administration of the Central Chinese Government, Zhao Chuan, aimingnbsp;to enhance bilateralnbsp;cooperation in the field of radio, television, and audio-visual media through the Internet, and supporting cooperation between media and television production institutions.

The agreement allows for mutualnbsp;cooperation in various media productions, including television series, animation and documentaries, exchange of news and programmes, and cooperation in broadcasting.

Both Ministers Makarynbsp;and Chuan seized the opportunitynbsp;to emphasisenbsp;the need tonbsp;strengthen the relationship between Lebanon and China at all levels.

