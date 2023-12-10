Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Information Minister signs cooperation agreement in China with Minister of Radio and Television Administration

    By

    Dec 10, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – On the sidelines of his participation in the sixth session of the China-Arab Radio and Television Cooperation Forum, Caretakernbsp;Information Ministernbsp;Ziad Al-Makarynbsp;signed today a cooperation agreement with the Minister of Radio and Television Administration of the Central Chinese Government, Zhao Chuan, aimingnbsp;to enhance bilateralnbsp;cooperation in the field of radio, television, and audio-visual media through the Internet, and supporting cooperation between media and television production institutions.

    The agreement allows for mutualnbsp;cooperation in various media productions, including television series, animation and documentaries, exchange of news and programmes, and cooperation in broadcasting.

    Both Ministers Makarynbsp;and Chuan seized the opportunitynbsp;to emphasisenbsp;the need tonbsp;strengthen the relationship between Lebanon and China at all levels.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Former Titans Player Frank Wycheck, Hero of ‘Music City Miracle’ Play, Dead at 52

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    Cary Grant’s TV producer daughter, 57, slams rumors her father was gay after he lived with actor Randolph Scott for 12 years

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    S Club’s Rachel Stevens turns heads in a sparkly black outfit as she joins her bandmates at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2023

    Dec 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Former Titans Player Frank Wycheck, Hero of ‘Music City Miracle’ Play, Dead at 52

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    Cary Grant’s TV producer daughter, 57, slams rumors her father was gay after he lived with actor Randolph Scott for 12 years

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    S Club’s Rachel Stevens turns heads in a sparkly black outfit as she joins her bandmates at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2023

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    US agency proposes shooting dead tens of thousands of owls of one kind to save owls of another kind

    Dec 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy