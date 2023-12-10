Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Qatari Prime Minister confirms continuation of efforts to renew truce between Israel and Hamas

    By

    Dec 10, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Today, the Qatari Prime Minister confirmed that mediation efforts to renew the truce in the war between Israel and Hamas are continuing despite the intense Israeli bombing, which ldquo;narrows the scoperdquo; to achieve the desired results,rdquo; according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said at the Doha Forum, quot;Our efforts as the State of Qatar with our partners are continuing. We will not surrender,quot; adding that quot;the continuation of the bombing only leads to narrowing this field for us.quot;

