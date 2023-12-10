Strictly Come Dancing star breaks silence on show’s infamous ‘curse’ and says it’s ‘natural’

<!–

A Strictly Come Dancing star has broken her silence over the show’s infamous “curse”.

The BBC dance show is famous for its passionate connections between celebrities and professionals, intensified by long hours of training together and sexy, romantic moves.

But this has led to a dark side of the show, as the irresistible bonds formed have ruined many long-term relationships.

Since the show began in 2004, a series of scandalous breakups have occurred both during and after the series.

Vincent Simone, who was a dancer on the show until 2012, has now shed light on the notorious curse, revealing that it is simply “natural” and impossible to stop.

He said Mirror: ‘You spend a lot of time with this person and you know that, at the end of the day, we’re just human. If you like someone, if you fall in love with someone, let it be.

‘It’s natural that you spend so much time, so many hours with this person.

‘Dancers are sexy, we take care of ourselves, the way we move, we are almost like a fantasy. You get to know that person and you fall in love with them, what can you do, you can’t help it!’

He added that dances like Tango and Rumba will bring the two individuals even closer due to the sensual nature of the routines.

Vincent’s opinion may seem surprising, since he himself was a victim of the famous love curse.

In the 2007 series, Vincent was in a long-term relationship with his dance partner Flavia Cacace.

She then partnered with Matt Di Angelo in 2007, who was eight years her junior.

Shortly after the show ended, she ended her romance with Vincent and went public with Matt.

Recalling their partnership, Matt told the Daily Mail: “It was a pretty crazy time.” It was front page news.

“The funny thing is that the story didn’t start out being true, but the more you read it, the more you began to believe it and act on it.”

In the current season of the BBC dance show, Coronation Street’s Ellie Leach and her professional partner Vito Coppola have been surrounded by speculation from the start as possible contenders for the curse.

The pair have sparked plenty of speculation about the nature of their relationship after appearing cozy at rehearsals, with Vito even calling Ellie “my baby” in an Instagram post.

This week they put on a very passionate display on Tuesday as they trained for Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing semi-final.

Vito was even photographed taking off his shirt when things got more intense during the racy session.

The two seemed closer than ever, with intense eye contact and very close to each other.

What’s more, Ellie is said to have split from her boyfriend of five years in May and has seen Strictly as a way to cure her heartbreak.

The results of the Strictly semi-finals will be broadcast on Sunday night with the final looming next weekend.

The remaining celebrities are Bobby Brazier, Annabel Croft, Nikita Kuzmin and Ellie Leach.

