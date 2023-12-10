Republican Sen. Mitt Romeny says he won’t endorse any 2024 candidate

He claims that his endorsement would be “the kiss of death” for his campaign.

The Utah senator said he wants his colleague, Sen. Joe Manchin, to run for Democrats

Republican Sen. Mitt Romeny doesn’t want to endorse anyone for president because he believes putting his name behind any candidate would be a “kiss of death” as he prepares to leave Congress at the end of his term in 2025.

The Utah senator wishes his colleague, Sen. Joe Manchin (DW.V.), was on the Democratic ticket instead of President Joe Biden.

While Romeny did not reveal Sunday who he plans to vote for, he said he will not vote for former President Donald Trump at all.

He also praised former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, but said his vote in Utah doesn’t matter because it’s deeply Trump country.

‘I hope someone besides President Biden is the Democratic Party nominee. We’ll see who it might be,” Romney told NBC News Meet the Press host Kristen Welker on Sunday morning.

WATCH: Endorsing a presidential candidate in the 2024 race would be the ‘kiss of death,’ he says @SenatorRomney (R-Utah). “The Joe I would like to vote for is Joe Manchin… I’m not going to tell you now who I’m going to vote for.” pic.twitter.com/J0mrse28v6 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 10, 2023

Asked if he would vote for Biden if it were between him and Trump in 2024, Romney said, “The Joe I would like to vote for is Joe Manchin.”

“I’m not going to tell you now who I’m going to vote for,” he added. “Utah will be for Donald Trump, so it’s kind of irrelevant.”

Manchin, a moderate Democrat, announced he will not run for re-election to his longtime Senate seat in West Virginia. He further fueled speculation that he plans to launch a third-party bid in 2024.

But Romney, an anti-Trump Republican who will also leave Congress at the end of his term, said he doesn’t think Manchin will run in this election.

“No, I don’t know, but I wish he would,” the senator told Welker when asked if Manchin might run. “I would like him to be the Democratic candidate.”

“By the way, there are a couple of Democrats who I think would be better candidates than President Biden.”

Romney said he believes Amb. Haley has the best chance of being the Republican nominee besides Trump, but she admitted she’s still a long shot.

Trump is ahead in national polls by at least 40 points and remains the favorite in state polls as well.

Christie, Romney claims, is the reason Trump has refused to appear at any of the four Republican presidential primary debates so far.

‘If I support someone it would be a kiss of death. “I’m not going to do that,” Romney said Sunday.

‘Should I support the person I like the least right now?’ she joked. “Obviously I’m not going to endorse President Trump. I have made it very clear.

‘Look, Chris Christie has done a fantastic job so far. “I think his involvement in his race has prevented Donald Trump from attending the debates,” the Utah senator explained. “Because I think Donald Trump would realize that if he went to the debate with Chris Christie, Chris Christie would reveal him for who he was and Trump would get seriously hurt.”

Romeny has all but ruled out voting for Trump or Biden, saying it’s a choice between “someone who’s too old and someone who’s too crazy.”